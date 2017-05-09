Woman sent to San Antonio burn unit after fire in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS (KIII NEWS) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Three Rivers that sent one woman to a San Antonio burn unit.

Authorities said the fire started just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at a home along Highway 72, just east of Three Rivers. Witnesses saw the fire and just so happened to have air tanks inside their vehicle and went inside to rescue the woman.

54-year-old Eloisa Mogford was inside her home at the time and immediately transported to the hospital by HALO Flight.

"She was breathing a little. She was not conscious," Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby said. "She was alive but in real serious condition."

Officials said Mogford has burns to at least 80-percent of her body. She was home alone at the time of the fire.

Authorities believe the fire started in the attic and moved to a closet before spreading throughout the house. The cause for the fire is under investigation.

