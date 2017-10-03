Woman sentenced for posing as nurse at five Texas medical facilities

GOLIAD (KIII NEWS) - A 43-year-old woman from Goliad, Texas, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for posing as a nurse at two hospitals and three nursing homes in five different Texas cities.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Leticia Gallarzo pleaded guilty July 6 to five counts of making false statements relating to health care.

Despite having received no medical training, Gallarzo was able to gain employment as a registered nurse at each of the medical facilities over a period of seven months, leaving each one for the next as her deception was noticed. At the time of her guilty plea, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Gallarzo admitted to knowingly lying about being a registered nurse on each occasion to secure employment.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey sentenced Gallarzo to 14-months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay more than $34,000 in restitution. She will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI and the Texas Attorney General's Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigating this case with the help of police departments in Goliad and Victoria.

