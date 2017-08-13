Woman takes off in boyfriend's 18 wheeler cab after fight

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man is recovering after he was reportedly assaulted by his girlfriend and a Yeti cup. That attack happened around seven outside the Snappy Food's on Ayers street.

Officers say the woman allegedly found messages on the man's phone, that is when she grabbed a Yeti cup and began hitting him.

The woman, who has not been identified, then took off in the man's 18-wheeler.

