Women making it in politics

Women: do you think you could do a better job than politicians you see in the media? Then here is your opportunity to hone needed skills to throw your hat into the ring.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:01 AM. CDT August 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - “We invite all women who have ever considered any aspect of politics to join us on Saturday, August 12th for a full day of interaction with women who have been in public office and are willing and able to share their expertise and experiences. This will be a valuable workshop to help you prepare to meet your future,” said Wesson-Dodd.

Click here to sign up.

 

Participants will learn about:

  •  gauging public attitudes and opinions,
  • determining viable candidates,
  • developing a campaign strategy,
  • designing messages that persuade voters,
  • planning a budget and raising money,
  • organizing a campaign,
  • planning a communications strategy that delivers message effectively to voters,
  • employing tactics to get out the vote.

