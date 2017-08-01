Women making it in politics

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - “We invite all women who have ever considered any aspect of politics to join us on Saturday, August 12th for a full day of interaction with women who have been in public office and are willing and able to share their expertise and experiences. This will be a valuable workshop to help you prepare to meet your future,” said Wesson-Dodd.

Click here to sign up.

Participants will learn about:

gauging public attitudes and opinions,

determining viable candidates,

developing a campaign strategy,

designing messages that persuade voters,

planning a budget and raising money,

organizing a campaign,

planning a communications strategy that delivers message effectively to voters,

employing tactics to get out the vote.

