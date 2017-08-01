Women making it in politics

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - “We invite all women who have ever considered any aspect of politics to join us on Saturday, August 12th for a full day of interaction with women who have been in public office and are willing and able to share their expertise and experiences. This will be a valuable workshop to help you prepare to meet your future,” said Wesson-Dodd.
Participants will learn about:
- gauging public attitudes and opinions,
- determining viable candidates,
- developing a campaign strategy,
- designing messages that persuade voters,
- planning a budget and raising money,
- organizing a campaign,
- planning a communications strategy that delivers message effectively to voters,
- employing tactics to get out the vote.
