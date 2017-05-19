Worker rescues dog bound with duct tape, medical tubing

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Robstown man on the job discovered something shocking in a ditch off County Road 28 Friday morning -- a dog with its mouth duct taped shut, hogtied with medical tubing.

Carlos Carrillo works for Shoreline Plumbing and said he was en route to a job around 9 a.m. Friday and spotted the dog struggling in a ditch along County Road 28. They reversed the truck and went to assist the animal, which Carrillo said was hogtied with medical tubing and duct tape.

Carrillo cut away the duct tape and medical tubing and the dog was placed in their work truck and transported to PeeWee's Pet Adoption, where it is now being cared for.

Carrillo said he and his wife are now thinking about returning to adopt the dog.

"We'd like to give it a good home," Carrillo said by phone Friday afternoon. "He deserves it."

© 2017 KIII-TV