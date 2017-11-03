World Series win briefly awakens critically ill fan Astros fan

Astros fans from all over are celebrating the amazing World Series win, including one critically ill Alice man at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

Juan Garza fell in love with the Astros decades ago. His son Jaime recalls the days when watching sports on the TV was not an option.

"He would listen to the Astros, and that's basically what started it. And then every night that the Astros played, he would listen on the AM station," Jaime said.

Unfortunately, the longtime fan was recently admitted to the hospital after becoming ill and then unresponsive.

"These past couple days have been pretty hard," Jaime said. "Like he can barely open his eyes."

Juan's grandson Mario was watching the final World Series game inside of the hospital room with him, and when the Astros won Mario, not thinking his grandfather would respond, told him the good news.

"His eyes just opened real big and he just looked up to me and said 'By how much?'," Mario said. "And I freaked out because, out of all the things I told him that night, that was the only thing he told me back. Like, that was the only time he talked."

After being unresponsive for nearly five days, Juan woke up for just a second to hear that his favorite team had gone all the way.

"After that I just remember seeing a tear roll down his face, and man, just to see something like that in a time like this, to affect him like that -- it was really something," Mario said.

It was special moment shared between a grandfather and grandson -- a moment that Mario will never forget.

Whether it's a medical miracle or a true fan reacting to the win, Jaime and his sons are happy to know that their beloved father and grandpa is aware that the Astros have finally won the World Series.

© 2017 KIII-TV