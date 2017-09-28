World's first floating yoga studio opens in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A floating yoga studio -- it's the first of its kind in the world, and it is now calling downtown Corpus Christi home.

The Water Dog Floating Yoga studio now overlooks the Corpus Christi Marina downtown, and it had to overcome not one but two major challenges to get here.

"It's the first true floating yoga studio in the world," Water Dog owner Stacie Richline said. "We hold classes on the top deck overlooking the Marina. You can see the view of downtown, the sunrise and the sunset. It's truly a unique experience."

Water Dog opened in June, but didn't get the houseboat studio until weeks later.

"It's like moving a house," Richline said. "And we got real creative figuring out how to do that."

They managed to get it moved, but after that the studio had to deal with Hurricane Harvey.

"We left it right here, we tied it up a little bit more," Water Dog owner Josh Richline said.

Thankfully the houseboat made it, and it is now floating strong.

"When we did our first class it was wonderful. It was actually more stable than I thought it would be," Pilates Instructor Heather McVay said. "It does add a little bit of a challenge. You have to use your core just a little bit more."

