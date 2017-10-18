Wrestling event to raise money for Homicide Survivors Support Group

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Homicide Survivors Support Group helps local families deal with the unimaginable -- losing a loved one to a violent crime. They are getting ready to host their annual fundraiser.

The group will be hosting a wrestling event Saturday at the Corpus Christi Event Center on Holly Road. Victory Pro Wrestling will be providing the action.

The money will go to the organization's "Gift from Heaven" campaign, a Christmas toy drive for children who have lost a parent to a violent crime.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday for the wrestling event.



© 2017 KIII-TV