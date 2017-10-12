Writing contest challenges students to write about the American G.I. forum and the American Dream

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fourth graders at George Evans elementary shared what the American G.I. Forum means to them Thursday.

Emilio Pizana said, "We can have opportunities to go to college, finish elementary school and do other things to finish the American Dream."

It's all part of the Third annual Hispanic Heritage essay contest.

Students took this week to learn about Hector P. Garcia.

They were challenged by the Beatrice Perez Robstown Women's chapter to write about the American G.I. forum, and how to live the American Dream.

4th-grade student Danika Vargas said, "Hector P. Garcia wanted us to have freedom, not only Mexicans but everybody, and to have rights".

Garcia elementary and South Park middle also participated in the contest.

Seven winners will be chosen and they will be given Galaxy tablets.

The women's chapter hopes to instill the importance of education with this contest.

