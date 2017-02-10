KIII
WWII veteran laid to rest at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

KIII Staff , KIII 11:31 AM. CST February 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - U.S. Army WWII veteran Evelio Ortiz was laid to rest Friday morning at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. A Purple Heart recipient, Ortiz had the opportunity to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery but chose his home in Texas.

Ortiz was a part of the Normandy invasion on D-Day. He was buried with full military honors.

Ortiz died at the age of 97 after battling with congestive heart failure for some time.


