You never tricked or treat like this before...

Find out how the American Bank Center will transform their arena to provide a unique trick or treating event!

The American Bank Center will turn their arena into a spooky ice skating rink that will be fun for the whole family. The lights will be dimmed and Skip Entertainment will be providing music! Doors open Sunday, Oct. 29th at 3pm. Guest may wear their best costumes as secret judges will vote for a favorites. Winners will receive free tickets to upcoming events. If you plan on attending be sure to bring $10 cash, a pair of socks, and a bag for trick or treating. Skates will be provided but guests that have their own pair are encouraged to bring them.

For more information click here.

