Young boy recognized by fire department
As the Resendez family in Ricardo is still struggling to pick up the pieces, after losing all of their belongings in a house fire one small member of the family has been honored by the local fire department for his act of bravery.
KIII 5:06 PM. CST December 23, 2016
