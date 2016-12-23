Young boy who lost home to fire recognized by fire department

RICARDO, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - As the Resendez family still struggles to pick up the pieces after losing all of their belongings in a house fire, one small member of the family has been honored by the local fire department for his act of bravery.

(Photo: Jackson, Terralynnd)

Ten year old Robert Resendez courageously battled the flames that took his home with a water hose. Thursday night, Robert received an award from the fire department for his attempt to put out the blaze.

His grandparents were able to pull Robert away from the flames but all of their possessions including five puppies and one parrot perished in the fire.

Click here if you would like to help the Resendez family https://www.gofundme.com/resendez-family-fire-relief-fund .