Young man dies one week after being bit by a vehicle

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A young man that was hit by a vehicle last week has died. The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office says 14-year old Joshua Earls was hit by a vehicle on Saratoga last Thursday.

Earls was sent to the hospital and had been in a coma since the accident. Officials said Earls died Thursday night in the hospital.

It was last Thursday, December 21st when Earls and a group of boys were running across Saratoga near Weber when he was hit. Police say the group was not anywhere near a crosswalk and the driver was not given a citation.

Earls was a member of the South Texas Heat Select Youth Football team. The group is planning to hold a benefit BBQ for the Earls family on Saturday, December 30th at Gators 4610 South Padre Island Drive from 10AM-6PM.

Log on to the team's Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/South-Texas-Heat-Select-Youth-Football-935019139909477/

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV