KIII
Close

Young scientists show off robotic skills

Robotics

Kiii Staff , KIII 7:55 PM. CST January 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The College of Science and Engineering at the Island University hosted a robotics competition on Saturday.
 
Teams of students in grades 7-12 designed, built and showed off their operating robots.
 
The competition required the robots to do different operations like pushing a large ball across a course.
 
Events like these allows student to hone their engineering and technology skills.
 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories