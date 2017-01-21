CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The College of Science and Engineering at the Island University hosted a robotics competition on Saturday.
Teams of students in grades 7-12 designed, built and showed off their operating robots.
The competition required the robots to do different operations like pushing a large ball across a course.
Events like these allows student to hone their engineering and technology skills.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs