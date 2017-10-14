Young Woman Killed in Saturday Morning Annaville Accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 20-year-old woman has died after a fatal accident this morning around 9 a.m in Annaville. Police said the woman was traveling east of Leopard St. when she lost control of her vehicle, veering off the road, then regaining control only to end up crossing a traffic medium into oncoming traffic.

The victim then hit another vehicle, traveling west of Tuloso Rd. The collision trapped the 20-year-old inside her vehicle until first responders arrived.

Police arrived on the scene, to rescue the victim. Upon investigation, the 20-year-old driver is said to be at fault for the accident. No other injuries occurred, and no charges have been filed.

