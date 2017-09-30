Your Turn Pinwheel brings awareness to child abuse

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The seventh annual, It’s Your Turn Pinwheel display took place at our TV-Three Studios this week.

KIII teamed up with the Children’s Advocacy Center of the coastal bend to put on the display of over 1,000 pinwheels.

This year no denotations were taken, instead the display's goal was to raise awareness for child abuse.

Clarissa Mora with The Children’s Advocacy Group Coastal Bend said, “While it is a beautiful display, it represents something very sad.

And that is that 1,400 children from our community have come through our doors in 2016, due to allegations of abuse.

The group is always looking for volunteers.

© 2017 KIII-TV