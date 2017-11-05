'You're not even safe in church anymore'

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Almost two dozen injured after investigators say this man 26-year-old, Devin Kelley opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, that's about thirty miles southeast of San Antonio.

Our Briana Whitney spoke to a woman who lives near the church about what she saw.

27 dead in a mass shooting at a church, that's something residents here in the small town of Sutherland Springs, Texas never imagined would happen there.

The community left in shock as many are learning their friends and families were victims during that church service.

