Youth mentor arrested on child pornography charges to appear in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The youth mentor arrested last week on charges of child pornography is scheduled to appear before a judge later today.

37-year old Kevin McMillan was arrested last Wednesday after detectives say they found inappropriate texts between McMillan and a 13-year old girl. They also found messages sent to another 14-year old girl requesting naked pictures.

McMillan is the founder of Texas Youth Entrepreneurs, a non-profit that mentors young people who want to be future business owners. An arrest affidavit also states McMillan worked as a mentor for the Boys and Girls Club of Corpus Christi.

McMillan is scheduled to face a judge at the Nueces County Courthouse at 2 p.m.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

