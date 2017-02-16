Youth Odyssey fashion show

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Charity League hosted a style show Thursday at the American Bank Center.

The show will benefit Youth Odyssey.



That program helps at-risk youth learn how to make good decisions in life through games and outdoor adventure.

Close to 800 people came out to show support the organization.

The Youth Odyssey program is absolutely free to kids ages 10-17.



