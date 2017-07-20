Youth poster contest encourages South Texas to take part in Nelson Mandela Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Folks here in South Texas are encouraged to make the Coastal Bend a better place by taking part in Nelson Mandela day here in Corpus Christi.

To kick off the events, a youth poster contest was held over at the Harvin Center as Del Mar College's East Campus.

Faculty and staff from Del Mar served as judges.

The posters created by students from around the area.

The winner will be announced at a big Nelson Mandela day event Saturday at Heritage Park.

Organizers will also be collecting gently used shoes for the needy.



