Yule Log festival celebrates epiphany

The First Christian Church of Corpus Christi held their 35th annual Yule Log festival on Saturday. KIII 12:21 AM. CST January 09, 2017 CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The First Christian Church of Corpus Christi held their 35th annual Yule Log festival on Saturday.The festival is a celebration of Epiphany and the traditional end to all winter celebration.
