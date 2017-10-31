YWCA staff, members dance to 'Thriller' for Halloween

Halloween festivities were celebrated Tuesday at the YWCA in the 4600 block of Corona Drive.

Members and staff of YWCA dressed up and learned how to dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" along with playing spooky theme activities and having a costume contest.

"Celebrating Halloween today gives something fun to plan for, something fun to do, and then they have something fun to share when talking to family or seeing their neighbors," YWCA President Nancy Wesson Dodd said.

Members said events like Tuesday's Halloween party create fresh experiences in their lives.

© 2017 KIII-TV