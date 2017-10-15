ZiegenBock Music Festival 2017 begins Sunday

The annual ZiegenBock Music Festival hits Corpus Christi Sunday evening. The event is a musical event with a handful of country bands. The lineup includes the Josh Abbott band with Aaron Lewis, also Wade Bowen, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Calvary, Mike Ryan, Parker McCollum, and Jake Ward.

The Concrete Street Amphitheatre will host the festival, with doors opening at 3 p.m. and end time at 9 p.m. Tickets prices start at 25$.

All attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in an on-site silent auction raffle benefiting Rockport area schools that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV