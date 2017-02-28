Lorain father overdoses with infant in car, mother overdoses at home with children

LORAIN - A couple is facing child endangerment charges for allegedly overdosing in the presence of their children.

According to Lorain Police, officers responded to a call of a man who had overdosed with his small child in the car. When an officer arrived, he was told by a witness that a man drove onto the curb while turning from W. 24th Street to Leavitt Road before passing out.

Officers administered two doses of Narcan to the driver, identified as Nathan Carroll, 29. When Carroll woke up, he was taken to Mercy Hospital.

Officers also learned that Carroll's wife, Samantha, 24, had overdosed in a home across the street. She later told officers she and Nathan were snorting a substance they believed to be heroin before Nathan decided to leave to get food.

While on scene, a man approached officers and said he had knocked on the couple's door, where he was met by a small child who said, "Mommy was sleeping and they could not wake her up." When officers arrived at the home at the 2300 block of Westview Court, a 6-7-year-old girl answered the door and said her mother was upstairs.

Officers had to help Samantha downstairs to a couch, where she started to fall asleep. Paramedics administered Narcan to her and took her to Mercy.

Nathan was charged with OVI, implied consent, endangering children, driving under suspension and failure to control. Samantha was charged with endangering children.

The child inside the vehicle was unharmed and the four other children inside the home were released to the care of their different paternal grandparents.

Police tested white powder found inside the home and received positive results for cocaine and fentanyl.

