Man unaccounted for after recording sinking boat near Rockport

A Spicewood woman said that her husband and other crew members are unaccounted for after their boat reportedly sank into waters near Port Aransas Friday.

Magen Nelson-Rutland said that her husband, T.J. Rutland, shared shocking footage of waves crashing against the sinking boat before she lost contact with him late Friday night.

Rutland, she said, is a Towboat Pilot for Higman Marine and was working in the Lydia Ann Channel with a crew when Hurricane Harvey began to make its presence known.

Rutland was able to capture footage of the sinking boat and post it to his Facebook page at 6:19 p.m. Hurricane Harvey blasted into the same area less than 2 hours later as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

Nelson-Rutland said that her husband and other crew members abandoned the boat and at some point were able to make it another rig and tie themselves to it.

More video from T.J. Rutland shows the beginnings of Hurricane Harvey

Nelson-Rutland said that she last communicated with her husband around 11 p.m. Friday. He told her he was going to turn his phone off to conserve the battery.

As of 3 a.m. Saturday, Nelson-Rutland said she still had not heard from her husband.

Nelson-Rutland said that she had not directly communicated with the United States Coast Guard, but was instead receiving intel from his company, Higman Marine.

Further details were not immediately available.

