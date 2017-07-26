Mom gets mind-blowing sign from her little boy who died

Jack's mother was visiting his grave when she asked him to "show mommy a sign." (Photo: Courtesy Marie Robinson via The (Lafayette, La.) Daily Advertiser)

Marie Robinson, 45, has been married to her husband, Terrence, for more than 15 years. They built a beautiful life in Hampshire, England, and welcomed three daughters before having twin sons – Jack and Liam – on July 6, 2009.

The boys were most definitely a double blessing, and Marie was on cloud nine.

But their world came crashing down when Jack was diagnosed with brain cancer.

He had a stage four tumor, and the prognosis was grim.

But he Jack fought until the very end.

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, close to 5,000 children are affected by this disease each year, and unfortunately, Jack succumbed to his illness on April 1, 2014.

The family was devastated to lose one of their babies so young – but Jack continues to make his presence known, reassuring his mother that he’s watching from above.

When the boys were little, Marie says, she took them for strolls, and they looked for robins.

They've come to be a sign that Jack is always near.

“After Jack passed,” Marie recalls, “whenever we were out on trips or on holiday, we would always come across a robin and we would say, ‘hello Jack.’ ”

But on April 1, 2017, exactly three years after losing her son, Marie got a sign from her son that’s left millions around the world speechless.

She was visiting Jack's grave that day and asked him to “show Mommy a sign.”

As she sat down, a robin landed on her foot.

In a video that’s gone viral, Marie calls the robin closer, saying “You’re beautiful, you’re so sweet … you’ve been looking after him.”

After flying to a nearby headstone, the robin returned to Marie, landing on her hand before moving onto her shoulder. She says the bird stayed with her for close to a minute.

“I went totally numb when the robin flew to me,” Marie says.

After the incredible incident, she posted a video, along with this message, to her Facebook page:

"Can't believe what's just happened, come … to see my precious boy Jack - just sat down on ground next to him and this happened …Yes it brought me to tears. Taking it as a sign from Jack."

As the clip made its way around the world, Jack’s legacy has continued to spread, giving his mother a sense of peace that her baby boy will always be by her side.

