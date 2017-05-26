'Music is meant to heal us': Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester for a benefit show supporting the victims and families affected by the suicide bombing attack at her Monday concert in the city, according to a tweet.
The attack killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others.
In the tweet posted on Friday afternoon, a note signed "Ari" read: "My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones."
More details about the show, which will "raise money for the victims and their families," will be released at a later date, according to the announcement.
