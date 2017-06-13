Jeff Sessions begins testimony before Senate panel
Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that any suggestion that he colluded with Russian officials while he was advising the Trump campaign is 'an appalling and detestable lie.'
WUSA 2:29 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in North Texas
-
Local wanted man arrested in Buda
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card
-
Horse in need arrives at rescue center
-
Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak
-
Triple murder trial begins
-
Corpus Christi man remembers Pulse night club shooting
-
UPDATE: Fecal Bacteria levels are lower
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
More Stories
-
Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff on Highway 80Jun 13, 2017, 9:11 a.m.
-
NBA champion Warriors undecided on potential White…Jun 13, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 3:25 a.m.