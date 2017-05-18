1 dead, 19 injured after car crashes into Times Square crowd

Police secure an are near a car after it plunged into pedestrians in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2017. A speeding car struck pedestrians in New York's Times Square on. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD)

NEW YORK - One person was killed and 19 more were injured when a car slammed into a crowd in New York's Times Square on Thursday, authorities said.

Police said one person was taken into custody and was being given a breathalyzer test. Photos from the scene showed multiple victims on the ground near the maroon sedan, which came to rest on two wheels, wedged up against a light pole and metal barrier poles. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Police and fire officials closed off an area of several blocks. Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that he was en route to the scene. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said President Trump was made aware of the incident.

The crash took place shortly before noon. Minutes later the fire department tweeted: "#FDNY is on scene at 45 St/ Broadway motor vehicle accident. We have reports of pedestrians struck"

A block from the scene people were asking each other what was happening. But people also continued going about their business, entering shops and walking to and from lunch appointments

© 2017 USATODAY.COM