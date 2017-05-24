CBO: GOP health care bill would leave 23M more people uninsured

An estimated 23 million more Americans would lose health insurance coverage by 2026 under the American Health Care Act.

The Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan group that analyzes the potential impacts of legislation in Congress, released its new report on the legislation previously passed by the GOP-controlled House of Representatives.

The CBO’s report also found that 51 million people under the age of 65 would be uninsured in a decade under the GOP plan compared to 28 million people who would be uninsured under current Obamacare law.

