CNN fired Kathy Griffin from their New Year's Eve program

TEGNA 12:41 PM. CDT May 31, 2017

CNN Communications tweeted that they 'terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program.'

CNN's decision comes after Kathy Griffin received backlash on social media for photos and videos of her holding what looks like a decapitated head of President Trump.

Griffin was a host of CNN's New Year's Eve program since 2007.

 

This is a developing story.

