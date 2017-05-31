CNN fired Kathy Griffin from their New Year's Eve program

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 05: Comedian Kathy Griffin speaks onstage during the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Photo: Rich Fury, 2017 Getty Images)

CNN Communications tweeted that they 'terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program.'

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

CNN's decision comes after Kathy Griffin received backlash on social media for photos and videos of her holding what looks like a decapitated head of President Trump.

Griffin was a host of CNN's New Year's Eve program since 2007.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA