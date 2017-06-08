Comey: 'The Russians interfered in our election'
During Thursday's hearing, fired FBI director James Comey stressed that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election cycle with purpose, sophistication and was an active measures campaign driven from the top of that government.
WUSA 10:45 AM. CDT June 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two arrested, one at large in Mathis shooting
-
'Dry drowning' claims life of four-year-old
-
Local companies apply to work with Exxon-Mobil
-
Man saves life of choking child
-
CCISD retirement banquet
-
Two-year-old found wandering the streets
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
Teachers react to special session agenda
-
Venezuelan journalist now in Corpus Christi
-
Sinton Falls to Robinson in State Semis
More Stories
-
Columbia Professor says he leaked memo at Comey's requestJun. 8, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
-
James Comey testifies before Senate CommitteeJun. 8, 2017, 3:34 a.m.
-
Twitter latches on to Comey's 'lordy' quote during hearingJun. 8, 2017, 11:21 a.m.