ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman's wife dies in car accident

Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

Corrections & clarifications: An earlier version of this story misstated the ages of the victims and some details of the collision.

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman was one of two people killed in a car accident on Tuesday in Connecticut.

The Lexus driven by Kathy Berman, 67, struck a Ford Escape driven by an 87-year-old man in Woodbury at around 2:16 p.m., according to the Connecticut State Police summary of the accident obtained by USA TODAY Sports. After the collision, Berman’s car continued down an embankment before it overturned into a small body of water.

The Escape hit a utility pole after the initial collision and the driver, Edward Bertulis, died as result of his injuries.

"This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend," ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. "Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM