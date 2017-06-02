EU chief: EU, China believes Trump climate decision 'a big mistake'

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union and China believe President Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate pact is 'a big mistake,' the EU chief stated on Friday.

President Trump announced Thursday that he would be pulling the U.S. out of the nearly 200-nation agreement to cut carbon emissions.

Supporters of the decision believe pulling out of the pact will save jobs, unburden industries, and save money.

In response, international leaders and scientists are saying jobs can be created in green technology, which will give the China the edge.

China has overtaken the U.S. in transitioning to renewable energy, generating a fifth of its electricity from renewable sources. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewables.

President Trump did say he plans to 'renegotiate' or create an 'entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States.' But other global leaders involved in the Paris Accord reacted by saying it wasn't up for negotiation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

