Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters are responding to a massive fire in a London apartment building early on Wednesday morning in the U.K., according to the London Fire Brigade.
The brigade tweeted a photo of the high rise building engulfed in flames.
40 fire engines & 200 firefighters have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire #NorthKensington https://t.co/SmtWbgGpSg pic.twitter.com/H4qgGmh52Y— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017
People are likely trapped in the 24 story building, which contains 120 homes, The Guardian reported.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated.
