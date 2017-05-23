Ex-CIA director John Brennan: 'Unresolved questions' about Trump campaign ties to Russia

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan testifies before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Former CIA director John Brennan said Tuesday he doesn't know whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials in the 2016 election, but he left office in January with "unresolved questions" about whether Russia had been successful in getting Trump campaign officials to act on its behalf "either wittingly or unwittingly."

"I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about because of known Russian efforts to suborn such officials," Brennan testified before the House Intelligence Committee. "I don't know if such collusion — your words — existed. I don't know. But I know there was sufficient intelligence ... to warrant investigation by the (FBI)."

Brennan's testimony came in the wake of President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey two weeks ago as Comey was in the midst of investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Last week, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to act as a special counsel to investigate any possible collusion.

Pressed by committee members on what "evidence" he has of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, Brennan said he has no evidence but has intelligence that he shared with the FBI. He said the CIA is in the business of gathering intelligence, not evidence.

Brennan declined to identify Trump campaign officials who had contact with Russian officials, saying that the information was classified and had been provided to the committee on a classified basis.

The former CIA director warned that he does not believe the Russians are done trying to interfere in America's elections and could try to influence the 2018 congressional elections.

"I believe that they will try to exploit elections," he said, adding that he has "grudging respect" for Russia's intelligence efforts. "The Russian intelligence threat is a serious one."

Beyond elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin will undoubtedly try to exploit political chaos and divisions in Washington, Brennan said.

"The Russians are watching very carefully what is going on in Washington right now, and they will try to use if for their purposes," he said. "Mr. Putin and Russian officials are trying to actively exploit what is going on now in Washington to their benefit and to our detriment."

Brennan also said that, if press reports are accurate, Trump may have violated two major protocols governing the sharing of classified information when he spoke with Russian diplomats in the Oval Office on May 10. The president reportedly shared intelligence information from Israel about ISIS to the Russians. Trump has defended his disclosure, saying he had the right to share the information.

Brennan said protocol requires that any sharing of classified information with foreign governments be done through intelligence channels, not from the president to visiting officials. He said any information that is shared also needs to be cleared by the agency where the intelligence information originated.

He said it "appears from press reports that it (the intelligence Trump shared) didn't go through proper channels."

Brennan was scheduled to continue briefing the committee in closed session after the public hearing.

The House Intelligence Committee is one of four congressional committees investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

