Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush to attend Trump inauguration

Hillary and Bill Clinton arrive at the New Yorker Hotel on Nov. 9, 2016. (Photo: John Moore, Getty Images)

It sounds as if both Hillary and Bill Clinton will attend this month's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

New York magazine and NBC News report that both the ex-president and former secretary of State will be at the inauguration ceremony.

It will be the first joint public appearance by Trump and Hillary Clinton since the three presidential debates that preceded Trump's surprise election victory.

Bill Clinton will be one at least three ex-presidents at the Jan. 20 inauguration of Trump; George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have also announced plans to attend.

Former president George H.W. Bush is not expected to attend because of health reasons.

President Obama will also be at the inauguration to witness the peaceful transfer of power.