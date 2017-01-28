Hollywood stars share memories of John Hurt

Actor John Hurt gives a speech as he attends a Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony at Central Hall Westminster on January 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

When news of John Hurt's death began to spread Friday night, stars immediately took to Twitter to remember the star of The Elephant Man, Alien and most recently Jackie.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a photo with Hurt on the Budapest set of 2014's Hercules, saying it was "a real honor to act and learn from this man and even better than that, become buds." Forbes' highest-paid actor and People's Sexiest Man Alive also recalled an "epic" lunch conversation with Hurt.

He wrote, "John broke it down to me, on what my responsibilities are in Hollywood now after becoming, in his words, 'the boss.' I'm laughing right now as I type this because I can still hear him and his iconic British accent just droppin' those OG pearls (of wisdom). Legend."

J.K. Rowling and the team behind the Harry Potter films raised a wand for the man who played Garrick Ollivander.

So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Hurt, who played Mr. Ollivander. Harry Potter fans will miss him very much. pic.twitter.com/xgSjePd4aV — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) January 28, 2017

Stephen Fry, who co-starred with Hurt in 2005's V for Vendetta, mourned his fellow actor and Norwich City Football Club fan.

Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man & great friend of Norfolk & #NCFC — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 28, 2017

Elijah Wood, Hurt's co-star in The Oxford Murders, fondly recalled working with Hurt.

Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2017

Mel Brooks remembered Hurt's role as the Elephant Man.

No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

Sharon Stone recalled Hurt's sweet nature.​

God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 28, 2017

Jason Priestley called him an "awesome talent."

RIP my dear friend John Hurt. You were an awesome talent, an amazing co-star, and a better friend...you will be missed by all who knew you — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) January 28, 2017

Vincent D'Onofrio called Hurt an inspiration to "all of us artists."

https://twitter.com/vincentdonofrio/status/825169969876987908

Chris Evans called Hurt a "remarkable human being."

John Hurt was one of the most powerful, giving, and effortlessly real actors I've ever worked with. Remarkable human being. U will be missed — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 28, 2017

Alfred Molina called Hurt one of the best actors of any era.

So sorry to hear of Sir John Hurt's passing. A gloriously talented actor, one of the best, of this or any era. Rest in peace, sir. — Alfred Molina (@OfficialMolina) January 28, 2017

