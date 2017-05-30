Incident involving 'man with weapon in terminal' reported at Orlando airport

An incident involving a man with a weapon is "ongoing" and police are on the scene at the Orlando International Airport, according to a tweet from the airport.
Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops.— Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017
WESH reported that a man threatened police with a gun, but did not fire shots. Police clarified that no arrest had been made.
@OrlandoPolice arrest man with gun at @MCO after he threatens them with handgun. No shots fired. Situation secure per sources. More @WESH— Jim Payne (@JimPayneWESH) May 31, 2017
There has been no arrest. We will post updates https://t.co/ViZF2lrUsR— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017
This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs