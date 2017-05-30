KIII
Close

Incident involving 'man with weapon in terminal' reported at Orlando airport

TEGNA 8:04 PM. CDT May 30, 2017

An incident involving a man with a weapon is "ongoing" and police are on the scene at the Orlando International Airport, according to a tweet from the airport. 

WESH reported that a man threatened police with a gun, but did not fire shots. Police clarified that no arrest had been made. 

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories