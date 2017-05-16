McDonald's apologizes for 'insensitive' UK ad about child coping with father's death

A girl walks into a McDonald's restaurant in airport terminal. (Photo by Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo: Zhang Peng, � 2016 Zhang Peng)

Concerned viewers aren’t happy about McDonald’s latest UK ad, which the chain apologized for but will continue to air.

The commercial shows a boy asking his mother about his dead father. After Mom lists father's traits the boy doesn't have, they realize he does have something in common with his father: his McDonald's order, Filet-O-Fish.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told the BBC the ad, which first aired May 12, isn’t meant to offend customers, and instead show “the role McDonald's has played in our customers' everyday lives.”

But, for many, the ad leaves a bad taste.

I lost my father when I was a child and I find the latest McDonald's advert disgusting and offensive. Shame on you! #mcdonalds #badtaste — The Midgers (@midgersbtfc06) May 14, 2017

how on earth did McDonald's allow that bereavement advert to air - horrific way to try and promote sales — ella fitzpatrick (@ellaafitzz) May 16, 2017

Shelley Gilbert of UK bereavement charity Grief Encounter told the BBC McDonald's ad is "insensitive" and exploits "childhood bereavement as a way to connect with young people and surviving parents alike — unsuccessfully."

The Advertising Standards Authority received about 100 complaints as of Monday about the ad, The Guardian reports. The advertisement is scheduled to run for seven weeks.

