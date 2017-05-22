North Korea says it will mass-produce ballistic missile

(Photo: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ED JONES, 2013 AFP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday ordered mass production of a medium-range ballistic missile successfully tested a day earlier that is capable of reaching several U.S. bases in the region.

State-run KCNA news service said Kim ordered Sunday's test launch from an observation post and "expressed his great satisfaction" with the results.

"Saying with pride that the missile's rate of hits is very accurate and Pukguksong-2 is a successful strategic weapon, he approved the deployment of this weapon system for action," KCNA said.

The test came one week after Pyonyang successfully tested another type of missile that it boasted was capable of reaching the U.S. armed with a nuclear warhead.

The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed-door session Tuesday to discuss the test. France’s U.N. ambassador Francois Delattre said Pyonyang's behavior demands “a swift and firm reaction” from the Security Council, including tougher sanctions, the Associated Press reported. Last week, the Security Council "strongly condemned" Pyongyang's testing and urged members to fully implement stiff U.N. sanctions already in place.

The test Sunday involved a medium-range ballistic missile that has a shorter range than others fired by the communist regime in recent months, the White House said. The path of the missile, which flew about 310 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan, was monitored by the South Korean military and the U.S. Pacific Command.

South Korean Army Col. Roh Jae-cheon said the missile appeared to have a range of about 1,500 miles — sufficient to reach U.S. military installations across South Korea and Japan but not the U.S. territory of Guam. He told the South Korea's Yonhap news agency that Pyongyang appears to be developing two types of missiles — the solid-fuel Pukguksong-2 missile that can be fired from a mobile launcher and the liquid-fuel Hwasong-12, tested a week earlier, that involves a more complicated launch structure.

Command Cmdr. David Benham said an assessment of the tests revealed the launches did not pose a threat to North America, but he emphasized that U.S. officials were closely monitoring the tests and pledged "ironclad commitment" to allies in the region. Such language has become standard following a series of North Korean missile tests in recent months.

North Korea has been stepping up its missile testing in recent months, apparently attempting to develop a missile capable of reaching the United States. Kim has frequently expressed outrage at the U.S., most recently for massive military exercises conducted with South Korea and for U.S. deployment of an anti-missile system designed to counter the Pyongyang missile threat.

The Trump administration also has pressed China, North Korea's closest ally, to rein in Pyongyang.

Contributing: Gregory Korte

