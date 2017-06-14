'I was doing what I could to not get killed:' Scene at Congressional baseball shooting

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 14: Investigators gather near the scene of an opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, VA - Members of Congress stumbled through a bloody scene Wednesday to help their wounded colleagues after gunfire erupted at a baseball field in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Va., where the Republican lawmakers were practicing for the upcoming congressional baseball game.

Multiple congressman at the scene said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was among those wounded. Police in Alexandria, Va., said a suspect was in custody. Without Capitol Police, "it probably would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was there, told MSNBC.

The shooting took place at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, in the Del Ray section of Alexandria about seven miles from the Capitol. It's a quiet community made up of restaurants, small businesses, lots of families. It's considered a "safe" neighborhood where people walk around outside until late at night. The field serves as a community hub, with games and activities at all hours.

Katie Filous, 29, said she was walking her dogs near the baseball field when the first shots rang out. At first, she thought the noise was related to a pitching machine at the field. Then she heard screams.

"They were screaming, 'It's a shooter! He's got a rifle! Get down!' I laid down on the ground. There were a lot of shots. Maybe about 20."

From her vantage point behind a tree, she saw a security officer leave a nearby SUV and attempt to confront the shooter with a handgun. "I saw the officer get hit, kind of slumping near the SUV," Filous said. "I saw two people being carried away on stretchers. The (wounded) officer was airlifted out.

"I was doing what I could to not get killed."

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., told CNN that another congressman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, from Cincinnati, used some kind of scissors to cut through Scalise’s pant leg to get to his wound. Wenstrup is a podiatrist who served as a combat surgeon in Iraq.

“After the shooter was down … we deferred to (Wenstrup’s) judgement on what to do,” Brooks told CNN. Wenstrup “was getting some kind of scissors device to cut through the pants” to get to the wound on Scalise.

Speaking to CBS News, Wenstrup said about four or give people were hit.

"Once they had (the suspect) down I went out to Steve Scalise. I felt like I was back in Iraq as a surgeon. And Steve was conscious and okay. And that’s all I’ll say about that. They got him out of here and the others," he said.

Alexandria native John Patrick said the sound of gunshots woke him up Wednesday morning. "I thought it was more construction going on."

Then ambulances and police flooded the streets of his residential neighborhood, on the edge of the field where Scalise was shot.

That field is tucked into a quiet neighborhood north of downtown Alexandria. Patrick said he had no idea the congressional baseball team even practiced there until the shooting. Patrick, who runs a local music school, watched a friend's kids play on the same field just 12 hours earlier.

On Wednesday morning, the scene looked vastly different: dozens of reporters lined the outfield barrier, shooting photos through the chain-link fence as law enforcement gathered at the other end of the field. Crime scene tape blocked off the entire field.

Despite the event, Patrick wasn't rattled. He and his young daughter played in the playground just beyond the crime scene tape.

