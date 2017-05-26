A woman's gun discharged when she dropped her purse

Photo: Hinds County (Miss.) Detention Center

JACKSON, MISS. - A woman who dropped her purse is in jail Friday after the gun inside it discharged and wounded another woman waiting in a doctor's office.

Debra Romedy McQuillen, 58, of Philadelphia, Miss., was at Lakeland Family Medicine Center on the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus Thursday when she had the mishap.

An ambulance transported the victim, whose name was not released, to the nearby hospital's emergency room. Her wound to the leg is not believed to be life threatening.

Campus police arrested McQuillen and booked her into the Hinds County Detention Center. She was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and simple assault — all misdemeanors — according to the jail website.

The building where the incident occurred had signs outside forbidding firearms on the premises.

