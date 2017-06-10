KIII
Two US soldiers killed and two wounded in attack by Afghan soldier

Associated Press , TEGNA 9:14 AM. CDT June 10, 2017

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (AP) - Two US soldiers have been killed and two others were wounded in an attack by an Afghan soldier in Afghanistan, according to Afghan officials.

 

This is a developing story.

© 2017 Associated Press


