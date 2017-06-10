Two US soldiers killed and two wounded in attack by Afghan soldier

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (AP) - Two US soldiers have been killed and two others were wounded in an attack by an Afghan soldier in Afghanistan, according to Afghan officials.
This is a developing story.
© 2017 Associated Press
