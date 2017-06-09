Reports: Trump's lawyer to file leak complaint against Comey

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on June 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's private lawyer plans to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey with the Senate judiciary committee and Justice Department Inspector General for leaking memos according to reports.

BREAKING: Trump's private lawyer to file leak complaint against Comey with DOJ's Inspector General & Senate Judiciary Cmte. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 9, 2017

The complaint comes after Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he moved to make aspects of his contemporaneous memos public by enlisting a friend to share contents of his own notes with a reporter, after the president suggested in a tweet there might be secret recordings of his conversations with Comey.

It's unclear if Trump's outside attorney, Marc Kasowitz, will file the complaints according to CNN.

Kasowitz criticized Comey's testimony Thursday saying he "admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president."

Comey said he had the memos leaked in hopes of prompting an appointment of a special counsel to the Russia investigation. Afterward, the Justice Department appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia probe just one day after the memos were disclosed.

Trump broke his silence on Twitter following explosive testimony by Comey, declaring "total and complete vindication."

Trump's Twitter account had been quiet throughout Comey's testimony accusing the administration of spreading "lies." But a day after the closely watched hearing, Trump struck back with an early morning tweet: "Wow, Comey is a leaker."

The Associated Press and USA Today contributed to the report.

