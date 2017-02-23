White House suggests enforcement of federal laws against recreational marijuana

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTHV) - On Thursday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that states should expect "greater enforcement" of the federal law on marijuana use.

At a daily briefing, Spicer said President Donald Trump understands the "pain and suffering" that many go through who face terminal diseases and knows that some drugs, including medical marijuana, can bring them comfort.

But, Spicer made clear the administration's stance on recreational marijuana.

"There's a big difference between [medical] and recreational marijuana," he said, "and I think that when you see something like the opioid addiction crisis blossoming in so many states around this country, the last thing we should be doing is encouraging people."

And why is banning marijuana a federal issue but protecting public school students from discrimination is not? pic.twitter.com/BysbgxKLze — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 23, 2017

Spicer said that the Department of Justice would be looking into the issue of marijuana enforcement.

"There's still a federal law that we need to abide by when it comes to recreational marijuana and other drugs of that nature," he said.

However, during the briefing, Spicer advocated for the Republican party's stance on letting states decide the law on controversial issues such as the transgender bathroom issue. Enforcing the federal marijuana laws looks to be an apparent deviation from this traditional party stance.

