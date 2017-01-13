Yup, Arby's venison burger is coming back

Venison-lovers have the opportunity to get their hands on an Arby’s venison sandwich next week, when the fast-food chain offers its venison sandwich in Nebraska. (Photo: Arby's)

Venison-lovers have the opportunity to get their hands on an Arby’s venison sandwich next week, when the fast-food chain offers its venison sandwich in Nebraska.

Arby’s first offered its thick-cut venison sandwich in 17 restaurants across the country in October and November, with many facilities selling out in minutes.

After the deer-meat frenzy, Arby’s received countless requests from hunters and non-hunters alike to bring the sandwich to their states, according to Rob Lynch, Arby’s brand president and chief of marketing.

“We had a lot of people from different states asking why they didn’t get the venison being such a big hunting states and one of those was Nebraska … saying ‘hey can you bring venison here,’” Lynch said.

The company was able to secure enough venison to offer the sandwich in Lincoln, Neb. on Jan. 18, and in Omaha on Jan. 19, according to Lynch.

The sandwich was originally released as part of a promotion to meld Arby's "We have the meat" slogan with "It's meat season" to attract customers that hunt.

While the company would like to offer more venison sandwiches, supply is a challenge, Lynch said.

“Right now we are trying to figure out how much venison we can get,” he said. “It’s not as easy as going down the street and buying a chicken, but we absolutely are exploring opportunities to broaden this initiative to give venison to more hunters across the country.”

And Lynch said Arby's is looking for other ways to connect with hunters in 2017.

“We got a lot of social commentary from people who love elk, wild boar and requests to do more types of game meat,” he said. “I won’t let the cat out of the bag, but we are definitely open to exploring those things.”

