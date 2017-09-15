11-year-old mows the lawn at the White House, meets President Trump

President Donald Trump high fives Frank Giaccio, 11, of Falls Church, Virginia, as he mows the lawn in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 15, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo: MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

When Frank Giaccio wrote to President Trump, he said it would be an honor to mow the lawn at the White House.

That dream came true on Friday morning.

Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/u4f2DtLvu6 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 15, 2017

Frank and his father, Greg Giaccio, arrived at the White House, and the 11-year-old — the proprietor of FX Mowing — got to work in the Rose Garden and met the president.

At one point, the president tried to commend the child.

"Great job!" he says over the noise of the lawn mower.

But Frank, called FX by his family, kept trucking along.

Frank was all business. Didn't even stop to say hi when POTUS came out. pic.twitter.com/SpB43z1Jwp — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) September 15, 2017

Eventually, the pair shared a high five.

Later, the president pat Frank on the back and called him the "future of our country," according to pool reports. He and his father also got the chance to see the Oval Office.

After mowing the @WhiteHouse Rose Garden lawn - Frank and his father Greg Giaccio visit @POTUS @realDonaldTrump in the Oval Office.... pic.twitter.com/cy6ETme1jf — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 15, 2017

Frank, who recently celebrated his birthday, aspires to be a Navy SEAL, the president said. But Trump has even bigger dreams for the young man.

"Maybe he'll be president," he said.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM