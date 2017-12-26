25 cities adding (and losing) the most jobs in 2017

Buildings and city streets are still under floodwater as the sun sets on May 4, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

2017 may stand out for many events and developments, and among them is the exceptional year turned in by the labor market. For one, U.S. unemployment dropped to 4.1% in October, the lowest since December 2000.

Barring a massive exodus of workers from the labor force, falling unemployment almost always reflects increased hiring, which in turn bodes well for the economy. But while national conditions are favorable, trends vary substantially across the country, and not all local economies have been doing as well.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed monthly metro area employment figures in 2017 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From January through October, employment — the number of Americans currently employed — rose by 1.2%. Employment rose faster over that period in 187 of the nation’s 388 metro areas. It declined in 78 metro areas.

Most of the cities adding the most jobs in 2017 reported uninterrupted employment increases over the course of the year, but this was not always the case. Both Yuma, Arizona and Corvallis, Oregon reported among the largest employment increases this year, yet had some fairly dramatic employment fluctuations. In Yuma, for example, seasonally adjusted employment levels dropped for four consecutive months in the summer before rising again in September and October.

Similarly, while the trend in most cities losing the most jobs was one of steady decline, in several job changes were somewhat erratic. Employment in the St. Joseph metro area, on the border of Montana and Kansas, for example, surged in July before dropping in October.

Cities adding the most jobs

25. Janesville-Beloit, Wisc.

Employment change: 2,826 (+3.5%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 80,978

Oct. 2017 employment: 83,804

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.4%

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+11.5% employment chg.)

24. Corvallis, Ore.

Employment change: 1,627 (+3.6%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 45,537

Oct. 2017 employment: 47,164

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.3% (lowest 25%)

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+8.3% employment chg.)

23. Yuma, Ariz.

Employment change: 2,883 (+3.6%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 79,504

Oct. 2017 employment: 82,387

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 17.4% (highest 10%)

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+4.5% employment chg.)

22. Johnson City, Tenn.

Employment change: 3,147 (+3.7%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 84,679

Oct. 2017 employment: 87,826

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.6%

Strongest sector: Government (+11.1% employment chg.)

21. Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga.

Employment change: 9,377 (+3.8%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 249,982

Oct. 2017 employment: 259,359

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.5%

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+8.2% employment chg.)

20. Eugene, Ore.

Employment change: 6,475 (+3.8%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 172,152

Oct. 2017 employment: 178,627

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.6%

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+13.7% employment chg.)

19. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.

Employment change: 46,621 (+3.8%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 1,230,028

Oct. 2017 employment: 1,276,649

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.2%

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+19.4% employment chg.)

18. Bremerton-Silverdale, Wash.

Employment change: 4,366 (+3.9%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 111,618

Oct. 2017 employment: 115,984

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.6%

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+7.1% employment chg.)

17. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Fla.

Employment change: 6,466 (+4.1%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 158,952

Oct. 2017 employment: 165,418

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.4%

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+9.1% employment chg.)

16. Auburn-Opelika, Ala.

Employment change: 2,938 (+4.2%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 70,002

Oct. 2017 employment: 72,940

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.1% (lowest 25%)

Strongest sector: Government (+10.9% employment chg.)

15. Bend-Redmond, Ore.

Employment change: 3,684 (+4.2%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 87,205

Oct. 2017 employment: 90,889

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.2%

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+22.8% employment chg.)

14. Morristown, Tenn.

Employment change: 2,043 (+4.2%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 48,359

Oct. 2017 employment: 50,402

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.6%

Strongest sector: Education and health services (+14.5% employment chg.)

13. Olympia-Tumwater, Wash.

Employment change: 5,548 (+4.4%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 125,170

Oct. 2017 employment: 130,718

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.7%

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+18.8% employment chg.)

12. Longview, Wash.

Employment change: 1,885 (+4.5%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 41,617

Oct. 2017 employment: 43,502

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.6% (highest 25%)

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+6.5% employment chg.)

11. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn.

Employment change: 43,392 (+4.6%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 949,989

Oct. 2017 employment: 993,381

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 2.4% (lowest 10%)

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+7.2% employment chg.)

10. Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash.

Employment change: 11,114 (+4.6%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 242,457

Oct. 2017 employment: 253,571

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.0% (highest 25%)

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+20.3% employment chg.)

9. Greeley, Colo.

Employment change: 6,953 (+4.7%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 147,003

Oct. 2017 employment: 153,956

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 2.7% (lowest 10%)

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+10.1% employment chg.)

8. Sebring, Fla.

Employment change: 1,635 (+4.8%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 34,407

Oct. 2017 employment: 36,042

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.4%

Strongest sector: Professional and business services (+5.0% employment chg.)

7. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Ala.

Employment change: 4,208 (+4.9%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 85,678

Oct. 2017 employment: 89,886

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.2% (lowest 25%)

Strongest sector: Other services (+10.4% employment chg.)

6. Athens-Clarke County, Ga.

Employment change: 4,632 (+5.0%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 92,496

Oct. 2017 employment: 97,128

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.1%

Strongest sector: Government (+8.1% employment chg.)

5. St. George, Utah

Employment change: 3,330 (+5.0%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 66,477

Oct. 2017 employment: 69,807

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.3% (lowest 25%)

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+15.0% employment chg.)

4. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, Wash.

Employment change: 2,752 (+5.0%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 54,870

Oct. 2017 employment: 57,622

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.0% (highest 25%)

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+10.8% employment chg.)

3. Fort Collins, Colo.

Employment change: 9,330 (+5.0%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 185,803

Oct. 2017 employment: 195,133

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 2.4% (lowest 10%)

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+10.9% employment chg.)

2. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.-Mo.

Employment change: 13,385 (+5.2%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 258,191

Oct. 2017 employment: 271,576

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 2.6% (lowest 10%)

Strongest sector: Government (+9.2% employment chg.)

1. Bellingham, Wash.

Employment change: 5,609 (+5.5%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 102,069

Oct. 2017 employment: 107,678

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.5%

Strongest sector: Mining, logging, and construction (+16.9% employment chg.)

Cities losing the most jobs

25. Great Falls, Mont.

Employment change: -436 (-1.2%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 36,971

Oct. 2017 employment: 36,535

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.7%

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (0.0%)

24. Shreveport-Bossier City, La.

Employment change: -2,159 (-1.2%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 177,180

Oct. 2017 employment: 175,021

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.2% (highest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Mining, logging, and construction (-3.4%)

23. Muskegon, Mich.

Employment change: -902 (-1.2%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 73,617

Oct. 2017 employment: 72,715

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.7% (highest 10%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (-0.7%)

22. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Ill.

Employment change: -2,357 (-1.3%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 181,756

Oct. 2017 employment: 179,399

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.3%

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (-0.3%)

21. St. Joseph, Mo.-Kan.

Employment change: -885 (-1.4%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 63,050

Oct. 2017 employment: 62,165

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.0% (lowest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (-3.6%)

20. Beckley, W.Va.

Employment change: -600 (-1.4%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 42,224

Oct. 2017 employment: 41,624

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.6% (highest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Government (-2.2%)

19. Williamsport, Pa.

Employment change: -787 (-1.4%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 54,456

Oct. 2017 employment: 53,669

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.4% (highest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (-2.8%)

18. Parkersburg-Vienna, W.Va.

Employment change: -559 (-1.5%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 36,615

Oct. 2017 employment: 36,056

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.3% (highest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Other services (-0.7%)

17. Champaign-Urbana, Ill.

Employment change: -1,742 (-1.5%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 114,026

Oct. 2017 employment: 112,284

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.2%

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Manufacturing (0.0%)

16. Lansing-East Lansing, Mich.

Employment change: -3,781 (-1.6%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 240,368

Oct. 2017 employment: 236,587

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.6%

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Manufacturing (-1.9%)

15. Pocatello, Idaho

Employment change: -656 (-1.6%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 40,390

Oct. 2017 employment: 39,734

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 2.8% (lowest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Manufacturing (0.0%)

14. Casper, Wyo.

Employment change: -615 (-1.6%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 37,419

Oct. 2017 employment: 36,804

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.2% (highest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Government (-3.4%)

13. Niles-Benton Harbor, Mich.

Employment change: -1,173 (-1.7%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 70,864

Oct. 2017 employment: 69,691

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.0% (highest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (-0.9%)

12. Altoona, Pa.

Employment change: -993 (-1.7%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 57,178

Oct. 2017 employment: 56,185

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.6%

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Financial activities (-6.3%)

11. Midland, Mich.

Employment change: -734 (-1.9%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 39,169

Oct. 2017 employment: 38,435

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.7%

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Professional and business services (-1.2%)

10. Dubuque, Iowa

Employment change: -1,051 (-2.0%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 53,463

Oct. 2017 employment: 52,412

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 2.9% (lowest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (-2.4%)

9. Decatur, Ill.

Employment change: -1,032 (-2.2%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 46,897

Oct. 2017 employment: 45,865

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.4% (highest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (-0.9%)

8. Grand Forks, N.D.-Minn.

Employment change: -1,243 (-2.2%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 56,231

Oct. 2017 employment: 54,988

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 2.7% (lowest 10%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Mining, logging, and construction (-5.3%)

7. Bay City, Mich.

Employment change: -1,112 (-2.2%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 49,591

Oct. 2017 employment: 48,479

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 5.6% (highest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (-5.2%)

6. Springfield, Ill.

Employment change: -2,518 (-2.3%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 108,353

Oct. 2017 employment: 105,835

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.2%

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (-3.3%)

5. Portsmouth, N.H.-Maine

Employment change: -1,768 (-2.4%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 74,624

Oct. 2017 employment: 72,856

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 2.6% (lowest 10%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Trade, transportation, and utilities (-1.1%)

4. Michigan City-La Porte, Ind.

Employment change: -1,223 (-2.7%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 45,178

Oct. 2017 employment: 43,955

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 4.9%

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Government (-3.1%)

3. Danville, Ill.

Employment change: -890 (-2.8%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 32,311

Oct. 2017 employment: 31,421

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 6.3% (highest 10%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Financial activities (-9.1%)

2. Cheyenne, Wyo.

Employment change: -1,731 (-3.6%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 48,028

Oct. 2017 employment: 46,297

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.8%

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Other services (+1.5%)

1. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-Ill.

Employment change: -2,708 (-5.8%)

Jan. 2017 employment: 46,357

Oct. 2017 employment: 43,649

Unemployment, Oct. 2017: 3.2% (lowest 25%)

Weakest sector (employment chg.): Government (-34.9%)

